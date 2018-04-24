Birth Announcement

Grant and Carly Toepfer-Gaver, of Toledo, announces the birth of a daughter, Leona Olive Toepfer-Gaver.

She was born at 8:17 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at St. Lukes Hospital, Maumee.

She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Rick and Julie Toepfer of Perrysburg.

Paternal grandparents are Michelle Gaver of St. Paris and Mark Gaver of Urbana.

Maternal great-grandparent is Pat Toepfer of Toledo.

Paternal great-grandparents are Bill and Barbara Dern of Urbana and Sue Rickard of Hillard.