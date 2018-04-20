Birth Announcements

Valeriy Yarulin and Liliya Yarulina, of Mt. Sterling, announce the birth of a daughter, Milana Valeria Yarulina, born Friday, March 30, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 5 pounds 16 ounces. She has two siblings, Vadym Yarulin, 16, and Alexander Yarulin, 13.

Yaroslav and Irina Zlepko, of Galloway, announce the birth of a daughter, Aneta Zlepko, born Friday, March 30, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces.

Donald Gordon Jr. and Nicole Giany, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Diana Marie Gordon, born Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. She has three brothers, Anthony Gordon, 5, Grayson Gordon, 4, and Matthew Gordon, 4, and a sister, Athena Gordon, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Chris Giany of Columbus.

Paternal grandparents are Melissa Letcher of Columbus and Willy Gordon of Plain City.

Joshua and Hillary Sanders, of London, announce the birth of a son, Larkin Heath Sanders, born Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 15.7 ounces. He has a sister, Scarlett, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Bill and Vera Manns of London.

Paternal grandparents are Eddie and Diana Sanders of Gallipolis.

Jamie Ashmore and Melissa Ervin, of South Charleston, announce the birth of a son, Axton, born Friday, April 6, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. He has three sisters, Brooklyn, 15, Makenna, 13, and Brennah, 6.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff Ervin of Springfield and Rodney and Becky Clayton of South Charleston.

Paternal grandparents are Mike and Rhonda Ashby of South Charleston.

Joseph Ziecker and Elizabeth Daniels, of London, announce the birth of a son, Dane Mikel Ziecker, born Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 11.3 ounces. He has a brother, Raiden Toops.

Maternal grandparents are Mandy and Cecil Daniels of West Jefferson.

Paternal grandparents are Sheila and Manning Stewart of Columbus.

Maternal great-grandmother is Linda Cox of London.