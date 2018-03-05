Birth Announcements

Zane and Alicia Beathard, of London, announce the birth of a son, Zayden Maxamillian Beathard, born Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. He has two brothers, Zaviar, 5, and Zaxtan, 1.

Maternal grandparents are EvaMarie Steele and Mike Terry of London.

Paternal grandparents are Bill and Johnda Beathard of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Ed and Joan Birmele of London.

Paternal great-grandparents are Maurice and Nancy Beathard of London, John Beekman of West Jefferson and Glenn and Alice Lipps of Galloway.

Benjamin Ater and Brendi Pritchard, of London, announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Pattison Allen Ater Jr., born Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 6.4 ounces. He has a sister, Abby Ater, 8.

Maternal grandparents are Tami Pritchard and Shelly Peterson of London.

Paternal grandparents are Dixie Ater of London and the late Lafe Ater.

Maternal great-grandparents are Richard Johnston and the late Brenda Johnston.

Kyle May and Courtney Cline, of Leesburg, announce the birth of a daughter, Kyrah Lee May, born Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.

Roy and Cortney Garrett, of London, announce the birth of a son, Cameron Roy Garrett, born Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce. He has a sister, Naudia Garrett.

Michael and Heather Millington, of Zanesfield, announce the birth of a son, Emmitt Grayson, born Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces. He has a brother, Braden, 11, and two sisters, Taylor, 8, and Raelynn, 21 months.

Maternal grandparents are Pamela and Gregg Fitchpatrick of London.

Paternal grandparents are Clara Mason of Zanesfield and the late Michael Millington.

Maternal great-grandparents are Kathaleen Scarberry of London and the late Frank Scarberry.

Paternal great-grandparents are Robert Millington of Plain City and the late Mary Millington of Plain City.

Briana Burks, of London, announces the birth of a son, Giovonni Dain Eldridge Delrosario, born Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 1.4 ounces.