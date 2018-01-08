Birth Announcements

Dillon Booth and Ashley Dobbins, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Malonda Annalynn Booth, born Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds. She has three brothers, Daniel, 7, Dawson, 5, and Michael, 1.

Christopher Duty and Brooke Banting, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Sawyer Belle Duty, born Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 8.2 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Lynn Cox of West Jefferson, Michael Banting and Cindy Isaacs, both of London.

Paternal grandparents are Aletha Knox, Wayne Glispie and Ben and Teresa Duty, all of South Charelston.

Maternal great-grandparents are Norma Cox, Cathy Cox and Gilbert Cox, all of West Jefferson, and Wayne and Gladys Banting of South Carolina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Maxine and Jim Knox of South Charleston, Roosevelt Duty of London and Dorthy Masters of Florida.

Brandon and Aerin Zerkle, of South Charleston, announce the birth of a daughter, Paislee Mae Zerkle, born Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 10.8 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Elaine and Hal Kuhn and Joe Steinberger.

Paternal grandparents are Rick and Sam Zerkle and Jessica Roberts.

Maternal great-grandparents are Daisy and Ed Steinberger.

Paternal great-grandparents are Mike and Tonya Carman and Mike and Wanda Edwards.

Larry Friend and Natasha Archbold, of London, announce the birth of a son, Lavon Mari Friend Archbold, born Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 5 pounds 7.3 ounces. He has one sister, Tamara, 2, and seven brothers, Laron, 4, Daevon, 18, Dashawn, 17, Tamari, 13, Marquise, 10, Rakai, 8, and Jamel, 7.

Maternal grandparents are Deborah Moore of New York and Bert Archbold Jr. of New Jersey.

Maternal great-grandparents are Geraldine Peterson of New York and the late Lawrence Peterson.

Philip Green and Samantha Johns, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Lyric Persephone Ilaria Johns, born Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces. He has three siblings, Jacob Green, 18, Devon Johns, 18, and Zoe Allison, 16.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Sheila Johns of Mount Sterling.

Paternal grandparents are Richard and Anita Green of London.

Vladimir and Valentina Galushka, of Galloway, announce the birth of a son, Andrew Nathan Galushka, born Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces. He has a brother, Maxim, 9, and two sisters, Christina, 7, and Yaha, 4.

Justin C. Abrams and Katelynn R. Williams, of London, announce the birth of a son, Aybel Jo Lee Abrams, born Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. He has two sisters, Ivei Abrams, 1 year and 9 months, and Aliza Abrams, 9 months.

Maternal grandmother is the later Tara Burris.

Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Jamie Gasper of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Mary and Jake Jakeway.

Thomas Lewis Jones III and Morgan Michelle Harrington, of London, announce the birth of a son, Asher Thomas Jones, born Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Michelle Henry and Scott Harrington of London.

Paternal grandparents are Jamie Jones and Thomas Lewis Jones II of Columbus.

Maternal great-grandparents are John Henry and Cheryl and Harold Harrington, all of London.

Paternal great-grandparents are Diana Jones and Thomas Lewis Jones of Columbus.

Joseph Elbert Siders Jr. and Christine Lois Newman, of London, announce the birth of a son, Nathaniel Calvin James Siders, born Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces. He has four siblings, Joseph, 6, Richard, 4, Zoey, 2, and Rubylou, 12.

Maternal grandparents are Calvin and Susan Newman.

Paternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Rick Smith.

Justin Harley David Crowe and Justice Rachelle Frock, of London, announce the birth of a son, Kayden Calvin Crowe, born Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces. He has a brother, Jay J. Crowe, 8.

Maternal grandparents are Kristy and Zach Haynes of London.

Paternal grandmother is Sue Crowe-Pelphrey of Columbus.

Maternal great-grandparents are Paul and Cindy Mayabb of London.

Paternal great-grandparents are John C. and Darlene Crowe.

Mike Marshall and Ashleigh Downing, of South Charleston, announce the birth of a daughter, Mila LeighAnne Marshall, born Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds 14.9 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Brian Todd Downing of South Charleston and Amy Hedrick of Waverly.

Paternal grandparents are Vickie and Terry Lambert of Xenia.

Maternal great-grandparents are Patty and Jerry Downing of London.

Paternal great-grandparent is Clemis Taylor of Jamestown.