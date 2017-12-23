Birth Announcements

Dakota and Samantha Hundley, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Ariel Krystien Hundley, born Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Christina and Jordy Jackson of London.

Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and James Hundley of London.

Thomas Tyler Henderson and Tabitha Elizabeth Estep, of Washington Court House, announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Renee, born Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces. She has a sister, Cheyenne, 7, and a brother, Dakota, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Roy and Rachel Craft of Wilmington.

Paternal grandmother is Gretchen Charles of Washington Court House.

Dakota and Courtney Blackburn, of Galloway, announce the birth of a son, Daniel Allen Blackburn, born Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 8.8 ounces. He has a sister, Kyliee Blackburn, 6.

Maternal grandmother is Norma Frank of London.

Paternal grandmother is Tonja Winters of Mansfield.

Paternal great-grandfather is Jack Baird of Howard.