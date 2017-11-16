Birth Announcements

Brandon Sanders and Tiffany Kerr-Sanders, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Journey Ida-Mae Sanders, born Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces. She has a sister, Kharma, 6, and two brothers, Atlas, 4, and Aries, 2.

Maternal grandfather is Robert Kerr of Globe, Arizona.

Paternal grandparents are Dianna Sanders-Osborn of Rockbridge and Scott Sanders of Mount Sterling.

Maternal great-grandparent is Pinky Kerr of Animas, New Mexico.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jim and Rena Riggsby and Marcella Sanders, all of London.

Seth A. Crawford and Destiny N. Klegman, of London, announce the birth of a son, Hudson Arthur Crawford, born Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces. He has a sister, Journey Klegman, 6, and a brother, Brentlee Crawford, 1.

Maternal grandmother is Charlene Klegman of Columbus.

Paternal grandparents are Tony and Ashley Crawford of Jeffersonville.

Maternal great-grandparents are Carl and Catherine Porter of London.

Paternal great-grandmother is Brenda Crawford of Jeffersonville.

Anthony Napper and Stormie Masters, of Urbana, announce the birth of a son, Anthony Omar Napper, born Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces. He has a brother, Hayden, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Spring Smith of Springfield and John Masters of Urbana.

Paternal grandmother is Brenda Napper of Springfield.

Paternal great-grandmother is Louise Martizez of Mechanicsburg.

Chase Edward Robison and Tondy Lyn Avery, of London, announce the birth of a son, Edward Leviathan Robison, born Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Randolph and Tona Avery of London.

Paternal grandparents are Randy Robison and Cindy Large, both of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Carol and Gene Dennen of London, Ron Avery of Columbus and JoAnn Roush.

Paternal great-grandparents are Sandra and Ron Duorak of Indiana, Edward Robison of Bluffton and Sue Sorensen of Melbourne, Florida.

Calvin Christopher and Brittany Lynn Cunningham, of Mount Sterling, announce the birth of a daughter, Ayla Star Cunningham, born Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces. She has two sisters, Nevaeh, 7, and Aviona, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Candy Burchett of Sabina and David Green of Bainbridge.

Paternal grandmother is Regina Cunningham of Washington Court House.

Maternal great-grandparents are Henry and Trudie Hayslip of London and Dave and Nancy Green of Mount Sterling.

Paternal great-grandparent is Magil Akers of Troy.

Charles Noel and Carey Rinehart, of Jeffersonville, announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Rose, born Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Mark Rinehart and Jenni Glispie, both of Jeffersonville.

Paternal grandparents are Charles Noel of Washington Court House and the late Martha Noel.

Maternal great-grandparents are Beverly Tipton of Xenia, the late Raymond Rinehart, Joyce Glispie of Milledgeville and the late Learnin Noble.

Paternal great-grandparents are the late Minnie and Bud Wilson, William Noel of Washington Court House and the late Mary Noel.

Rebecca Rene Moody and Sommer Nicole Howland, of London, announce the birth of a son, Hunter Joe Moody, born Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces. He has two sisters, Jordan Howland and Rylee Moody.

Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Jeana Power of Plain City.

Chandler Stone and Logan Thomas, of London, announce the birth of a son, Jeremiah Michael Stone, born Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces. He has a brother, Jaxon Scott Stone, 13 months.

Maternal grandparents are Heidi Thomas and Richard Smith, both of Plain City.

Paternal grandparents are Nikki Mayabb and Scott Stone of Sedalia.

Maternal great-grandparents are Cheryl Westhoff of London and Howard Thomas of Delaware.

Paternal great-grandparents are Judy Mullins of Mount Sterling and Erni Stone of Sedalia.

John Rencher and Kyra Cunningham, of Columbus, announce the birth of a son, Javen Elijah Rencher, born Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.

John Rouse and Jacqueline Breece-Rouse, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Jupiter Lillian Rouse, born Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Sherry Breece.

Paternal grandparents are Robert David Rouse and Patty O’Lalde.

Maternal great-grandmother is Barbara Breece.

Nicholas and Rachel Miller, of South Charleston, announce the birth of a son, Kasen Layne Miller, born Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 8.5 ounces. He has a brother, Jase Robert Clark, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Bob and Amanda Mills of South Charleston.

Paternal grandparents are Lori Speckman of South Charleston and Jerry Miller of Urbana.

Maternal great-grandparents are Doug and Marjy Smith and Archie and Lou Carol Mills, all of Springfield, and Dave and LuAnn Krause of Medina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Alan Entler and Jean Bussey, both of South Charleston.

Justin and Desiree Whited, of London, announce the birth of a son, Reed Elliot Whited, born Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 3.7 ounces. He has three sisters, Elli Stires, 13, Peyton Stires, 10, and Willow Whited, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Cricket Hancock of London and Francis Yu.

Paternal grandparents are Lisa L. and Rodney E. Whited of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Nancy and Donnie Hancock of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Susan G. Brady of Palm Bay, Florida, and Jerry L. Boggs of London.

Austin Mills and Savanna Perry, of London, announce the birth of a son, Austin Marcus Mills II, born Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 2.2 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Kimberly and Andrew Perry of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Elvin and Debbie Perry, Mark Cedric Mills and Rhonda Kay Donley.

Brayden Morris and Jayde Burns, of West Jefferson, announce the birth of a son, Hendrix Jason Ray Morris, born Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.

Maternal grandmother is Lea Brush of West Jefferson.

Paternal grandmother is Melissa Morris of West Jefferson.

Maternal great-grandparents are Cathy and Edward Brush of West Jefferson.

Paternal great-grandparents are Teresa Garver, Richard Simkins, Sandy Phipps, Joanna Morris and Doris Binkley, all of West Jefferson.

Ryan and Destiny Morgan, of London, announce the birth of a son, Jack Dresden Morgan, born Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. He has a sister, Aria Morgan, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Connie Naidel and Kenny Meuser, both of Reynoldsburg.

Paternal grandparents are Donna Morgan and Frank Zolinger, both of West Jefferson.

Maternal great-grandmother is Miriam Ludwig-Varner of Columbus.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jeannie Morgan and Mona Dinny.

Trevor and Brooke Adams, of Williamsport, announce the birth of a son, Henry, born Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 11.5 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Rich and Janet Charles of Carroll.

Paternal grandparents are Tim and Janet Adams of Williamsport.

Maternal great-grandparents are Ben and Kathy Charles of Orient.

Paternal great-grandparents are Sterlie and Betty Bush of Mount Sterling.

Derek Dingus and Ciara Culp, announce the birth of a son, Dean Wayne Dingus, born Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 2.4 ounces. He has a brother, Derek Dingus Jr.

Maternal grandmother is Teresa Lewis.

Paternal grandparents are Trina Dingus and David Palmer.

Paternal great-grandparents are Joyce and Jerry Dingus.