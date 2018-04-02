Community Calendar

Tuesday, April 3

• Village of Mount Sterling Finance, 3 p.m., town hall, 1 S. London St., Mt. Sterling.

• London City Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., city council chambers, 6 E. Second St., London.

• Madison-Plains Local Schools District Board of Education, 6:15 p.m., district meeting room, Madison-Plains Elementary, 47 Linson Road, London. The purpose of the meeting is budget reduction review and superintendent hiring process.

• London City Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 6 E. Second St., London.

• Madison County Republican Central Committee, 7 p.m., Madison County Engineers Office, 825 U.S. Route 42, London. The public is invited.