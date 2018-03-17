Community Calendar

Monday, March 19

• Madison County Metropolitan Park Board, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Madison County courthouse, 1 N. Main St., London.

• Madison Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors special meeting, 4:30 p.m., conference room, 831 U.S. Route 42 NE, London. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss employment. The public is welcome to attend.

• Jefferson Local Board of Education special session, 6 p.m., central offices, 906 W. Main St., West Jefferson. The purpose of the meeting will be a work session.

• Deercreek Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 75 Middle St., Lafayette.

Tuesday, March 20

• Village of Mount Sterling Finance, 3 p.m., town hall, 1 S. London St., Mount Sterling.

• London City Tree Commission, 5 p.m., city council chambers, 6 E. Second St., London.

Wednesday, March 21

• Madison-Plains Local Schools District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district meeting room, Madison-Plains Elementary, 47 Linson Road, London. The purpose of the meeting is to evaluate vendors for superintendent search.

• Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails, 7 p.m., Madison County Senior Citizens Center, 280 W. High St., London. The public is welcome.

Thursday, March 22

• Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 4 p.m., 500 Elm St., London.

• London City Board of Public Utilities, 6:30 p.m., city council chambers, 6 E. Second St., London.